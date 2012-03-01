Patty Sheehan & Friends Pro-AM Announces 2012 Date - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Patty Sheehan & Friends Pro-AM Announces 2012 Date

Posted:

From event organizers:

RENO, Nev. (March 1, 2012)— Patty Sheehan, World Golf and LPGA Hall of Famer, in partnership with The Legends Tour, the official senior tour of the LPGA, is set to bring the 2nd annual Patty Sheehan & Friends Pro-Am to Hidden Valley Country Club June 1, 2012. The official Pro-Am features a field of 20 LPGA Legends.

In 2011, the inaugural Patty Sheehan & Friends was a rousing success thanks to the Pro-Am teams, sponsors and attendees. The tournament boasted a field of 40 LPGA Legends. Christa Johnson captured the win with a 139 total shot over the two-day tournament and walked away with a $35,000. Tournament charities including First Tee of Northern Nevada, Step 2 and CAAW each received a check for $5,000. In 2012, the Patty Sheehan Foundation will be the beneficiary supporting women and children charities in northern Nevada.

"A second year is a milestone for our tournament and we're thrilled to bring the ‘legends' of women's golf back to Reno for an incredible one-day Pro-Am," Sheehan said." "The northern Nevada community has the opportunity to experience fantastic golf as a spectator or as a player in the Pro-Am with all proceeds going to the Patty Sheehan Foundation, an organization I founded to give back to my community."   

Cost for a Pro-Am foursome is $4,000 and includes golf with LPGA Legends player, cart, range balls, gift bag, breakfast, lunch, awards, pairings party, team photo, banner on the course, logo on pattysheehanandfriends.org and listing on the pairings sheet.

To purchase a Pro-Am team or for general tournament information for the 2nd Annual Patty Sheehan & Friends Pro-Am visit www.pattysheehanandfriends.org. Harrah's Reno will serve as the host hotel for the event, for more information visit www.harrahsreno.com.

About the Legends Tour: The Legends Tour is the Official Legends Tour of the LPGA. The tour began in 2000 by LPGA professionals to showcase the talents of some of the greatest women's golfers of all time. The Legends Tour has over 100 members, including 10 LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame members. Legends Tour players have over 650 combined LPGA Tour victories, including 65 major championships. In its eleven seasons, The Legends Tour has awarded more than $9 million in prize money and helped raise more than $11 million for charity. The Legends Tour has hosted events in Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Japan and Australia. For additional information on The Legends Tour, log on to www.thelegendstour.com.

