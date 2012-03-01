Former McQueen Star Carr, Cut By Ravens - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former McQueen Star Carr, Cut By Ravens

Posted: Updated:
Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
 
 
 

Chris Carr was released by the Baltimore Ravens today.  Carr, was the victim of roster moves to create more salary cap space.   The 28-year-old former McQueen star had signed a four year deal after a solid 2010 season.   But he fell down the Ravens depth chart at defensive back after playing in just nine of the Ravens 18 games last season.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.