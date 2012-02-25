State High School Basketball Results Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State High School Basketball Results Friday

State Basketball Results
Bishop Gorman 96       Hug 51

Reed 56         Reno 51

Lowry 60     Boulder City 45

Elko 56       Fernley 38

Elko 49     Virgin Valley 32

Spring Creek 63      Fernley 28

West Wendover 65      The Meadows 62

Agassi Prep 61      Pershing County 55

Pershing County 72       Mountain View 24

White Pine 34       Lincoln County 28

Pahranagat Valley 67     McDermitt 51

Spring Mountain 70     Owyhee 69

Wells 43      Beatty 25

