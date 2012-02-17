Northern Regional Tournament High School Basketball Results - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern Regional Tournament High School Basketball Results

High School Basketball Scores
2/17/2012
 
 

Northern 4A Girls:

Reed 67     Carson 35

Reno 60     Bishop Manogue 43

Northern 3A Girls:

Elko 57       Churchill Co. 47

Northern 2A Boys:

Incline 50      Whittell 41

West Wendover 84      Right of Passage 54

Pershing Co. 47       Silver Stage 41

Yerington 53       White Pine 51

Northern 2A Girls:

Pershing Co. 66     West Wendover 30

Yerington 48      North Tahoe 39

White Pine 37       Battle Mountain 30

Incline 52        Silver Stage 25

Northern 1A Boys:

Owyhee 58      Mineral Co. 53

Virginia City 60       Wells 41

Northern 1A Girls:

Wells 45        Virginia City 42

 

 
 

 

