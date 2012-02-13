Mountain West and Conference USA Creating One Athletic Conference

CBSSports.com says college football industry sources have said the Mountain West and Conference USA are dissolving to create a new conference.

Starting in 2013-2014, the conference will have 18 to 24 members. The Mountain West and Conference USA will continue as is for the 2012-2013 season.

The new conference plans to host both a conference championship football game and semifinals.

Over the next six months, the presidents and chancellors of each school will have follow-up meetings to decide exactly how the change will happen.

The new league has not been named. It will likely include Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, Fresno State and Hawaii from the MWC. CBSSports.com reports Hawaii would be a football-only member.

From C-USA, Southern Miss, Marshall, East Carolina, UAB, Tulsa, Rice, UTEP and Tulane are all expected to join.

Last month, CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd first reported the possibility of MWC and C-USA forming one league.

The University of Nevada send these statements from University President, Dr. Marc Johnson and Director of Athletics, Cary Groth.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to be a part of this new intercollegiate athletic association. We want to congratulate the league leadership for achieving a partnership that will provide stability for the universities involved and provide a great experience academically and competitively for our programs. We look forward to what the future holds as this new league is fully developed." - Dr. Marc Johnson

"This new athletic association is an exciting opportunity for the University of Nevada. We are appreciative to the university presidents and chancellors as well as the conference commissioners for their leadership and hard work in making this partnership a reality. We are thrilled to be a part of this new association and look forward to the opportunities it will provide." - Cary Groth