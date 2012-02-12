N.I.A.A. Northern Wrestling Tournament Results

NORTHERN 4A - REGIONAL
Carson High
Feb 10-11, 2012
Team Scores
1. Carson 215.50
2. Spanish Springs 212.00
3. Reed 139.00
4. Galena 96.00
5. Damonte Ranch 95.50
6. Mc Queen 94.00
7. North Valleys 92.50
8. Wooster 76.50
9. Douglas 76.00
10. Bishop Manogue 71.00
11. Reno 37.50
12. Hug 1.00
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Weight: 106 1st: Ryan Long, Spanish Springs 11 6- 2
2nd: Kyle Sharp, Carson 10 8- 1
3rd: Austin Sweet, Mc Queen 09 8- 1
4th: Payton Tsukamoto, Reno 09 4- 6
Weight: 113 1st: Austin Lee, Spanish Springs 12 9- 0
2nd: Sammy Mercado, Carson 10 7- 1
3rd: Tyler Poalillo, Spanish Springs 10 4- 1
4th: Gavin Chickering, Reed 11 6- 3
Weight: 120 1st: Curtis Lampert, Spanish Springs 12 8- 0
2nd: James DeLeon, Mc Queen 11 7- 1
3rd: Jake Otuafi, Reed 09 6- 3
4th: Adan Ortega, Carson 12 7- 2
Weight: 126 1st: Cole McCarthy, Carson 11 7- 0
2nd: Logan Ames, Douglas 12 6- 2
3rd: Joei Jones, Spanish Springs 10 7- 1
4th: Nick Oliver, Galena 11 5- 3
Weight: 132 1st: Willy McDonald, Bishop Manogue 11 9- 0
2nd: Dan Morrissey, Wooster 12 5- 2
3rd: Austin Yohey, Spanish Springs 12 7- 1
4th: Nicholas Lani, Carson 10 7- 2
Weight: 138 1st: Blake Nauman, Spanish Springs 11 8- 0
2nd: Taylor Hagar, North Valleys 11 6- 2
3rd: Eric Dougherty, Galena 11 7- 3
4th: Forrest Hansen, Bishop Manogue 12 4- 6
Weight: 145 1st: Joey Lavallee, Reno 11 4- 0
2nd: Terry Mason, Reno 10 7- 1
3rd: Zach Perez, Spanish Springs 11 8- 2
4th: Matthew Barrett, Damonte Ranch 10 9- 2
Weight: 152 1st: Drew Smith, Damonte Ranch 11 8- 0
2nd: Jordan Luhrs, Carson 11 6- 2
3rd: Adam Kamikawa, North Valleys 11 7- 3
4th: Tony Paccella, Spanish Springs 12 4- 2
Weight: 160 1st: Curtis Bright, Bishop Manogue 12 8- 0
2nd: Jaycob Jones, Spanish Springs 12 7- 1
3rd: Louis Glasco, North Valleys 12 6- 2
4th: Jared Johnson, Mc Queen 10 6- 3
Weight: 170 1st: Steven Elicegui, Wooster 12 8- 0
2nd: Brik Chesley, Spanish Springs 10 7- 1
3rd: Brady Rivera, Carson 09 7- 3
4th: Rory Anderson, Damonte Ranch 10 7- 3
Weight: 182 1st: Nicolas Garcia, Carson 12 6- 0
2nd: Zachary Singer, Douglas 09 3- 6
3rd: Zack Ewert, Damonte Ranch 11 4- 3
4th: Blake Whitlock, Galena 10 5- 2
Weight: 195 1st: Broc Westlake, Reed 12 8- 0
2nd: Sullivan Cauley, Douglas 10 8- 1
2012 NIAA 3A-Northern Wrestling Championships
Spring Creek High School
February 10 & 11
Team Scores
1. Lowry High School 301.50
2. Spring Creek High School 246.50
3. Fernley High School 158.00
4. Elko High School 132.00
5. Churchill County High School 131.00
6. South Tahoe High School 82.00
7. Sparks High School 55.00
8. Truckee High School 49.00
9. Dayton High School 17.00
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
School Grade Place
w 106 Sheldon Davis SC 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 106 Daniel Pollock LOW 11 2 1 2nd 3Anort
w 106 Kalen Ippolito ST 11 10 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 106 Anthony Sabatino CC 9 3 4th 3Anorth
w 106 Dillon Maguin FER 9 7 6 5th 3Anorth
w 106 Dylan Clifton TRU 10 7 6 6th 3Anorth
w 113 Eric Brooks LOW 10 10 0 1st 3Anorth
w 113 Ernesto Garcia FER 11 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 113 Zach Rockwell SC 3 1 3rd 3Anorth
w 113 Travis Richardson SC 8 4 4th 3Anorth
w 113 Jackson Mori CC 6 5 5th 3Anorth
w 113 Kyren Maynard ELK 1 3 6th 3Anorth
w 120 Tyler Tate SC 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 120 Clay Amezquita CC 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 120 Lane Mentaberry LOW 10 10 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 120 Tommy Headley ELK 6 6 4th 3Anorth
w 120 Kanyon Fillmore SC 3 2 5th 3Anorth
w 120 Robert Hook ST 10 4 8 6th 3Anorth
w 126 Dustin Tripp SC 10 0 1st 3Anorth
w 126 Aaron Nelson LOW 10 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 126 Nathan Heck CC 8 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 126 Michael Crandall ST 10 6 6 4th 3Anorth
w 126 Jared Pawlek ELK 4 7 5th 3Anorth
w 126 Spencer Brazell FER 11 0 3 6th 3Anorth
w 132 Layton Perry SC 12 0 1st 3Anorth
w 132 Daniel Raynor LOW 12 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 132 Anfernee Sloan FER 10 9 4 3rd 3Anorth
w 132 Michael Villa ELK 7 5 4th 3Anorth
w 132 Anthony Barrington SC 4 2 5th 3Anorth
w 132 David Hughes CC 6 6 6th 3Anorth
w 138 Wade Fry ELK 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 138 Andrew Nelson FER 11 8 3 2nd 3Anort
w 138 Ian Fonken ST 12 8 4 3rd 3Anorth
w 138 Brandon Okuma LOW 10 10 3 4th 3Anorth
w 138 Jordan Ahlin SC 6 7 5th 3Anorth
w 138 Luis Aguilar SPA 6 7 6th 3Anorth
w 145 Gus Duncan LOW 11 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 145 Mario Gaudron SPA 10 2 2nd 3Anort
w 145 Hunter Mori CC 7 5 3rd 3Anorth
w 145 Austin Hughes SC 9 4 4th 3Anorth
w 145 Blake Duncan LOW 9 3 2 5th 3Anorth
w 145 Ivan Garcia FER 2 3 6th 3Anorth
w 152 Beau Billingsley LOW 9 12 0 1st 3Anorth
w 152 Erik Wilson FER 10 9 3 2nd 3Anort
w 152 Ryan Hoyos SC 8 4 3rd 3Anorth
w 152 Lucas Espinoza ST 12 9 3 4th 3Anorth
w 152 Kevin Smith ELK 3 2 5th 3Anorth
w 152 Michael Aravelo SPA 5 8 6th 3Anorth
w 160 Jace Billingsley LOW 12 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 160 Kolby Mays SC 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 160 Dakota Schelling CC 9 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 160 Salyas Conner FER 11 2 2 4th 3Anorth
w 160 Todd Sharp ELK 7 5 5th 3Anorth
w 160 Max Collinson TRU 12 5 7 6th 3Anorth
w 170 Michael Billingsley LOW 11 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 170 Austen Zaugg SC 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 170 Koltin Howe ELK 8 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 170 Tyler Nesbitt ST 12 7 4 4th 3Anorth
w 170 Jesse Francki CC 8 4 5th 3Anorth
w 170 Enrique DeAlba FER 11 5 7 6th 3Anorth
w 182 Ryan Nelson LOW 12 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 182 Nick CdeBaca SC 8 2 2nd 3Anort
w 182 Tyler Curtis TRU 11 9 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 182 Damian Benavides ELK 4 6 4th 3Anorth
w 182 Michael Abe CC 5 7 5th 3Anorth
w 182 Edward Gaitan FER 11 4 8 6th 3Anorth
w 195 Tyrone Mills ELK 10 0 1st 3Anorth
w 195 Jake Roumanos SC 7 3 2nd 3Anort
w 195 Carlos Ramirez TRU 12 6 3 3rd 3Anorth
w 195 Juan Ochoa LOW 12 8 4 4th 3Anorth
w 195 CJ Kilbride FER 9 1 2 5th 3Anorth
w 195 Tyler Aquino DAY 11 3 8 6th 3Anorth
w 220 Cody Andersen LOW 11 11 0 1st 3Anorth
w 220 Julian Franco FER 11 8 2 2nd 3Anort
w 220 Tytin Johnson LOW 10 3 1 3rd 3Anorth
w 220 Thomas Moore SC 6 6 4th 3Anorth
w 220 Richard Rogers CC 4 7 5th 3Anorth
w 220 Joey Moore DAY 11 7 5 6th 3Anorth
w 285 Fernando Herrera LOW 12 10 0 1st 3Anorth
w 285 Pablo Gomez FER 12 9 2 2nd 3Anort
w 285 Luis Cardenas LOW 9 2 1 3rd 3Anorth
w 285 David Valentine SPA 6 5 4th 3Anorth
w 285 Josh Joyner DAY 11 7 5 5th 3Anorth
w 285 Zach Freeman SC 5 6 6th 3Anorth
NORTHERN 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
1-Yerington YER 230.5 1st Team Champ
2- Battle Mountain BM 187 2nd
3-Pershing County PC 172.5 3rd
4-Rite of Passage ROP 130 4th
5-Silver Stage SS 57 5th
6-Wells WEL 57 5th
7-Carlin CAR 51 7th
8-Eureka EUR 32 8th
9-Incline INC 16 9th
10-Owyhee OWY 13 10th
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Weight Class Name School Yr./Gr. Place
w 106 Riley Kendall PC 9 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 106 Aaron Brown YER Jr 9 3 2nd 2A Northern
w 106 Tyler Fawson ROP 6 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 106 Dillon Thompson BM 9 8 4 4th 2A Northern
w 106 Nikki Nelson EUR SO 2 6 5th 2A Northern
w 106 Austin Taylor SS Fr 5 7 6th 2A Northern
w 113 Christian Perez BM 9 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 113 Andrew Lee SS Fr 7 4 2nd 2A Northern
w 113 Riley Cummings YER So 10 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 113 Parker Rochester BM 9 1 3 4th 2A Northern
w 113 Cameron Scholl PC 9 6 5 5th 2A Northern
w 120 Brice Gorseline PC 11 12 0 1st 2A Northern
w 120 Jacob Rochester BM 10 9 3 2nd 2A Northern
w 120 Mike Wegener INC Juni 6 3 3rd 2A Northern
w 120 Cody Nelson EUR SR 4 4 4th 2A Northern
w 120 Tristen Vincent YER So 7 6 5th 2A Northern
w 120 Jonas Norman BM 9 1 3 6th 2A Northern
w 126 Erick Haney BM 10 10 0 1st 2A Northern
w 126 Cody Craspay PC 11 11 1 2nd 2A Northern
w 126 Thomas Harvey CAR SO 9 3 3rd 2A Northern
w 126 Kyle Fillis YER 0 2 4th 2A Northern
w 126 Luis Tovar BM 10 0 2 5th 2A Northern
w 132 Tyler Sparks BM 11 12 0 1st 2A Northern
w 132 Alex Brown YER Jr 8 3 2nd 2A Northern
w 132 Joshua Blunt ROP 7 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 132 Stephen Williams BM 10 1 2 4th 2A Northern
w 132 Telden McLain OWY 7 5 5th 2A Northern
w 132 Andrew Valenzuela ROP 2 4 6th 2A Northern
w 138 Ramiro Ramirez YER Jr 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 138 Allen Childs ROP 2 1 2nd 2A Northern
w 138 Jordan Anthony CAR SO 7 4 3rd 2A Northern
w 138 George Mayberry BM 11 9 3 4th 2A Northern
w 138 TJ Donovan PC 11 5 6 5th 2A Northern
w 145 Josh Lauderdale YER So 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 145 Joe Miller YER Sr 1 1 2nd 2A Northern
w 145 Drew Kelley WEL SO 10 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 145 Caine Melzo SS So 8 4 4th 2A Northern
w 145 Andrew Moreno ROP 0 2 5th 2A Northern
w 152 Jeremy Spates ROP 7 0 1st 2A Northern
w 152 Kindle Armstrong YER So 10 2 2nd 2A Northern
w 152 Kay O. Burt YER Sr 3 1 3rd 2A Northern
w 152 Payson Uhlig WEL SO 6 6 4th 2A Northern
w 152 Nathanial Johnson ROP 2 2 5th 2A Northern
w 152 Jameson Shirley PC 9 6 7 6th 2A Northern
w 160 Mikey Garner YER Sr 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 160 Carlos Aguilar WEL SO 8 3 2nd 2A Northern
w 160 Alex Graham EUR SO 2 1 3rd 2A Northern
w 160 Christipher Johnson BM 12 10 2 4th 2A Northern
w 160 Blaine Bacon EUR JR 3 6 5th 2A Northern
w 160 Shellby Perrine SS Fr 4 8 6th 2A Northern
w 170 Jared Jensen PC 11 12 0 1st 2A Northern
w 170 Jean Cota YER Sr 9 2 2nd 2A Northern
w 170 Dennis Riggins ROP 6 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 170 Dillon West WEL SO 7 6 4th 2A Northern
w 170 Joey Cross BM 10 5 7 5th 2A Northern
w 170 Dalton Jim OWY 6 7 6th 2A Northern
w 182 Dakota Howell SS Sr 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 182 Skylar Bryan YER Jr 9 3 2nd 2A Northern
w 182 David Sanchez BM 11 9 2 3rd 2A Northern
w 182 Zachary Sandeno ROP 1 5 4th 2A Northern
w 182 Juan Valle ROP 0 2 5th 2A Northern
w 195 Dillon Wanner PC 12 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 195 Jose Calderon ROP 4 2 2nd 2A Northern
w 195 Miguel Gomez YER Sr 8 4 3rd 2A Northern
w 195 Oscar Chavira BM 10 7 5 4th 2A Northern
w 195 Ryan Marrs SS So 5 6 5th 2A Northern
w 220 Justin Cordova BM 11 12 0 1st 2A Northern
w 220 Christian Diarte PC 10 10 2 2nd 2A Northern
w 220 Kalob Tracy CAR FR 10 3 3rd 2A Northern
w 220 Andre Proctor ROP 3 4 4th 2A Northern
w 220 Jose Rios YER So 6 7 5th 2A Northern
w 220 Haley Russo CAR SO 0 3 6th 2A Northern
w 285 Michael Snider YER Sr 11 0 1st 2A Northern
w 285 Lucas Diarte PC 12 9 2 2nd 2A Northern
w 285 Sitini Kauvaka PC 10 2 1 3rd 2A Northern
w 285 Elijah Talbert CAR JR 1 2 4th 2A Northern
w 285 Michael Marshall BM 11 5 3 5th 2A Northern
Senior Mark Nowaczewski (3-2) put together another tremendous pitching performance for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-1 MW) on Friday night to take game one of the series at Fresno State (12-9, 3-7 MW) by a score of 5-1. Nevada is tied with rival UNLV for the best conference record in the Mountain West.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (28-21) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (16-34) 123-106 Friday night at Lifetime Activities Center. With tonight’s victory, the Bighorns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season. Matt Jones led the Bighorns with 33 points while Jakarr Sampson had 26 points and six rebounds. .More >>
