Area Car Dealers Donate to Metzker Family Fund

Michael Wolfe
Northern Nevada car dealers made some very generous donations to the family of our former sports director JK Metzker on Wednesday.

The 16 dealers who participated in the Reno Auto Show last month each donated $1,250 or a combined total of $20,000.

The Reno-Sparks New Car Dealer's Association presented the check to JK's wife Jaimie at Champion Chevrolet in Reno Wednesday morning.

She says it's a wonderful gesture and will help Tommy, Tanner and Luke go to college.

"JK always thought the boys would get scholarships for their athletic abilities but this is just in case they follow in their father's footsteps and don't actually quite get those athletic scholarships that he never got."

The owner of Champion Chevrolet says when they learned of JK's death, all the dealers in the association wanted to do something to help the Metzker family.

Jaimie says Tommy plans to go to Stanford, Tanner wants to attend the University of Oregon and Luke wants to go to Texas Christian University.

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

The 41-year-old Metzker had worked for KTVN-TV in Reno for nearly 14 years.

