Condit, Werdum Win Co-Main Events at UFC 143

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Carlos Condit earned the interim welterweight title and a bout against champion Georges St-Pierre with a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 143 Saturday night.

In the other co-main event, Fabricio Werdum earned a unanimous decision victory over Roy Nelson in his return to the UFC. Werdum, regarded as one of the best heavyweight jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, dominated Nelson in a fight that was largely a stand-up battle.

Werdum landed powerful knees from the muay thai clinch in the first round, cutting Nelson across the bridge of the nose which bled throughout all three rounds and controlled the fight with a balanced mix of knees, kicks and punches.