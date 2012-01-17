20 Student-Athletes Named Academic All-WAC - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

20 Student-Athletes Named Academic All-WAC

From the University of Nevada:

The University of Nevada athletics department landed 20 of its student-athletics on the 2011 All-WAC Academic teams for fall sports. The teams were announced Tuesday by the Western Athletic Conference. 

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50% of the team's contests. 

The Wolf Pack football team led the way with seven honorees: Kolby Arendse; Joel Bitonio, Cody Fajardo, Jordan Hanson, Stephen Jeffers, Tyler Lantrip and Zack Madonick.

Nevada's volleyball team was represented by six players: Grace Anxo; Sofia Anxo; Kelly Chang; Erin Garvey; Elissa Ji and Tatiana Santiago. 

The Wolf Pack soccer team had four players named to the team: Danielle Green; Sarah Schmeda; Ellie Stott and Sarah Voss. 

Nevada's cross country team had three runners honored: Demery Kirsch, Jennifer McEntire and Nicole Painter.

