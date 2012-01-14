High School Basketball Scores Friday Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

High School Basketball Scores Friday Night

Posted: Updated:
2 The Hoop Reported Scores
 
 

High School Boys:

Hug 52     Douglas 45

Damonte Ranch 62      Spanish Springs 52

Reed 68      Bishop Manogue 59

McQueen 52     Carson 32

Reno 47       Galena 46

North Valleys 68       Wooster 59

Elko 70       Dayton 46

Fernley 72      Spring Creek 54

High School Girls:

Reed 66      Bishop Manogue 58

Reno 63      Galena 40

Carson 42       McQueen 39

Spanish Springs 55       Damonte Ranch 35

Douglas 45       Hug 26

North Valleys 64       Wooster 56

Elko 72       Dayton 37

Spring Creek 65       Fernley 20

 

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.