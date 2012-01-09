Political Redistricting: Logistical Nightmare - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Political Redistricting: Logistical Nightmare


Erin Breen
Channel 2 News

Registrar of Voters staffers are busy translating data from the 2010 Census into political maps for the upcoming election.

Deanna Spikula and Luanne Cutler have spent every working hour since mid-October piecing together one huge puzzle. They're meshing maps of districts wards and precincts created through the new census.

"They used parcel lines and we used street lines so we'll just match up with theirs," says Spikula.

It's almost mind-boggling to hear the specifics.

Cutler adds, "This is a good example - right here the Assembly and Senate lines going through this because that's just Assembly and Senate....and school district this way and that going that way and we have 4 or 5 where we had one precinct before."

Dan Burk says, "Just to give you an idea....10 years ago we had about 530 precincts, now we're over 700 precincts from all the splits and changes being made by political jurisdictions."

City council districts, school district wards, legislative districts - they all have to change to reflect the census numbers every ten years. "Not only do we move the lines, we also have to make sure every single voter affected by a change knows even it, even just by a street it can put that voter in a new precinct so it's a huge amount of work."

So the Registrar of Voters office and the Geographic Information Systems have each dedicated two staff members to nothing but getting the districts right. It's costing about $50,000 in staff time....and they are doing it in record time. "You have to remember we didn't get stuff 'til the end of October. Normally it takes 6-7 months to finish the process we're trying to do it....literally in 3 - 3 and a half months."

While they are working furiously to get the maps done by the Republican Caucus February 4th, the changes won't really impact the caucus.

The big deadline is the opening of the filing season March 5th so that people know where they can file to run.

New information will be on everyone's sample ballots when they are mailed out for the Primary.

And once it's done, it will also be posted on the Registrar of Voters website.

