Chili Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

All-American Steak Chili
This is a wonderful chili that can be made low fat by using turkey or chicken instead of beef.

 

  • 1 pound smoked bacon, cut into 3/8 inch pieces
  • 4 pounds round steak, cut into 1/4 inch cubes
  • 2- 28 ounce cans of tomatoes
  • 1- 15 ounce can tomato paste
  • 1- 15 ounce can tomato sauce
  • 1- 7-ounce can diced green chilies
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • 2 cups chopped bell pepper
  • 1 cup minced parsley
  • 2 teaspoons coriander
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoon mild chili powder
  • 1/2 cup corn flour
  • Plain yogurt or sour cream for garnishes
  • Shredded cheese for garnish, cheddar or Monterey jack
In a large skillet, brown bacon, drain and set aside.  In same skillet, brown round steak.  Put bacon and steak in a large stockpot.  Stir in tomatoes, sauce, paste, and green chilies.  Heat to simmering.  Sauté onions in 2 tablespoons olive oil until transparent.  Add to stockpot.  Repeat with green peppers.  Stir in parsley, coriander, garlic, cumin, cayenne pepper, oregano, paprika, salt, pepper, lemon juice and chili powder.  Cook over low heat about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.  Sprinkle with corn flour to thicken.  Stir and simmer 1 hour but up to 4 hours if you like.  Garnish with sour cream or plain yogurt and shredded cheese. Serves 10.

 

