Wolfie Jr. Wins Capital One Mascot Challenge

With more than 15 million votes cast, Wolfie Jr. emerged as top mascot in this year's Capital One Mascot Challenge on Monday.

The University of Nevada mascot faced off against ‘Buzz' of Georgia Tech for the title. The announcement was made live during Monday's Capital One Bowl featuring Nebraska and South Carolina.

Fans started voting online through Facebook, the Capital One Bowl website and via text November 21st for their favorite. Voting ended December 12th.

Wolfie Jr. and Buzz competed against -

Wilbur T. Wildcat of the University of Arizona

Aubie of Auburn University

Testudo of the University of Maryland

Hairy Dawg of the University of Georgia

Brutus Buckeye of The Ohio State University

The Duck of the University of Oregon

Cy of Iowa State University

Sparty of Michigan State University

Mike the Tiger of Louisiana State University

Boomer of the University of Oklahoma

Big Blue of Old Dominion University

Benny Beaver of Oregon State University

Superfrog of TCU

Big Red of Western Kentucky University

Wolfie Jr. and the University of Nevada win $20,000 toward its collegiate mascot program.

Past winners of the 10th annual challenge include Herbie Husker of the University of Nebraska, Zippy of the University of Akron, Cy of Iowa State University and defending champion Big Blue of Old Dominion University.