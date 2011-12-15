CommRow Silent Auction to Benefit Metzker Family Fund

From 4pm to close 15% of all food, drink and climbing sales at CommRow will go to the family along with the money raised in a silent auction.

"We're very excited and I want to point out that we're happy to be hosting this event. This is a community even which really speaks to the name CommRow which is about community. And the partcipation from the local businesses has been outstanding," says Fernando Leal.

Natasha Bourlin adds, "It's so nice to see the community come together during the holidays and support people that need this help right about now. Lets make this holiday season good for everyone, even those that might have been stricken with something tragic."

Auction items include:

Autographed CBS Series scripts – (3) NCIS, The Young & the Restless, CSI: NY

Granite Street - $100 gift certificate

Campo - $200

Wild River Grill - $400 Dinner and Show for 4 in January, Young Frankenstein

Lindell's Painting - waiting

Eldorado - 4 tickets to Blake Shelton, Wednesday March 14th

Eldorado - 4 tickets to Peter Pan

Harrah's Steak House - (2) $100 Gift certificates

Hurricane Baseball – Private, one-hour hitting, pitching, fielding or throwing lesson

Nevada Dirtworks – handcrafted pottery piece

CommRow – One-year BaseCamp Family Membership

Virginia House Nursery – Christmas Tree

Donations include:

Savage and Sons Plumbing - $250 donation

Mount Rose Heating and Air - $250 donation

Reno Iron Works - $250 donation

Lindell's Painting - $250 donation

Businesses can help by donating to that auction or having a booth at the benefit.

And bands and entertainers are also encouraged to take part.

Just call CommRow at 398-5435 for more information.

Along with that -- there will also be a memorial basketball game in honor of JK at the Wild West shootout Thursday.