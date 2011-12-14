McDonald's Holds Metzker Fundraiser, CommRow Silent Auction

Adam Rasmussen

Channel 2 News

Forty-one McDonald's restaurants across northern Nevada and even parts of California participated in a fundraiser for the Metzker Family Fund Wednesday night.

"Giving 20% of our sales from 4pm to 7pm tonight. The area McDonald's from Susanville all the way to Minden, from South Shore all the way to Battle Mountain."

McDonald's supervisor Pete Cencor has been a part of the Reno community since 1982 watching JK over the years. He says this community has been through so much the last six months it was time to give back.

And if you can't make it -- there's another fundraiser for the family Thursday at CommRow.

From 4pm to close 15% of all food, drink and climbing sales will go to the family along with the money raised in a silent auction.

Items include:

Autographed CBS Series scripts – (3) NCIS, The Young & the Restless, CSI: NY

Granite Street - $100 gift certificate

Campo - $200

Wild River Grill - $400 Dinner and Show for 4 in January, Young Frankenstein

Lindell's Painting - waiting

Eldorado - 4 tickets to Blake Shelton, Wednesday March 14th

Eldorado - 4 tickets to Peter Pan

Harrah's Steak House - (2) $100 Gift certificates

Hurricane Baseball – Private, one-hour hitting, pitching, fielding or throwing lesson

Nevada Dirtworks – handcrafted pottery piece

CommRow – One-year BaseCamp Family Membership

Virginia House Nursery – Christmas Tree

Donations include:

Savage and Sons Plumbing - $250 donation

Mount Rose Heating and Air - $250 donation

Reno Iron Works - $250 donation

Lindell's Painting - $250 donation

Businesses can help by donating to that auction or having a booth at the benefit.

And bands and entertainers are also encouraged to take part.

Just call CommRow at 398-5435 for more information.

Along with that -- there will also be a memorial basketball game in honor of JK at the Wild West shootout Thursday.