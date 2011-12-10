Griffin Wins First Heisman Trophy For Baylor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Griffin Wins First Heisman Trophy For Baylor

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Robert Griffin III beat out preseason favorite Andrew Luck for the Heisman Trophy, dazzling voters with his ability to throw, run and lead Big 12 doormat Baylor into the national rankings.

The quarterback known as RG3 became the first Heisman winner from Baylor on Saturday night by a comfortable margin over the Stanford star.

Griffin started the season on the fringe of the Heisman conversation, a talented and exciting player on a marginal team, while Stanford's Luck was already being touted as a No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Draft day might very well still belong to Luck, but Griffin diverted the Heisman to Waco, Texas, to a school that has never had a player finish better than fourth in the voting -- and that was 48 years ago.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

