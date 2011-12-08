Club Cal Neva Collecting For Global Soap Project

One local casino is helping those in need by collecting... soap. The Club Cal Neva has decided to take part in the Global Soap Project.

Instead of throwing away the hundreds of pounds of soap in their hotel collected each month, they teamed up with the Atlanta-based project to collect the used soap, then melt and process them into new bars to send to African countries.

The Cal Neva's Vice President of Casino Operations Phil Kenny stumbled across the cause online and wanted to immediately help.

"When you think about 7-million children possibly dying from lack of hygiene since 2009," he said. "It was just a no-brainer that we should take part in the Soap Project, the Global Soap Project."

Club Cal Neva plans to send off its first shipment by the middle of the month.