McDonald's to Hold Metzker Family Fundraiser Dec. 14

McDonald's to Hold Metzker Family Fundraiser Dec. 14

McDonald's will host a fundraiser for the family of JK Metzker on December 14th. McDonald's will donate 20% of all sales between the hours of 4pm and 7pm to the Metzker family Fund.

Participating locations are listed below:

  • 1150 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502
  • 3308 S. McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
  • 440 Keystone Avenue, Reno, NV 89503
  • 5000 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502
  • 432 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501
  • 120 Lemmon Drive, Reno, NV 89506
  • 5148 Mae Anne Blvd, #800, Reno, NV 89523
  • 1810 Silverada Blvd, Reno, NV 89512
  • 2863 Northetowne Lane, Reno, NV 89512
  • 305 E. Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502
  • 10595 Stead Blvd, Reno, NV 89506
  • 735 S. Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89511
  • 2524 E. 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89512
  • 1071 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
  • 5000 Meadowood Mall Circle, Reno, NV 89502
  • 2001 E. Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502
  • 610 E. Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431
  • 5065 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89433
  • 2095 Brierly Way, Sparks, NV 89434
  • 2905 N. McCarran Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431
  • 2001 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89706
  • 3905 S. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701
  • 3344 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89706
  • 3770 N. Hwy 395, Carson City, NV 89705
  • 3200 Market Street, Carson City, NV 89706
  • 2005 W. Williams Avenue, Fallon, NV 89406
  • 2333 W. Williams Street, Fallon, NV 89406
  • 1500 Hwy 343, Fernley, NV 89408
  • 140 West 1st Avenue, Sun Valley, NV 89433
  • 1666 US Hwy 395, Minden, NV 89423
  • 1930 W. Winnemucca Road, Winnemucca, NV 89445
  • 930 Broyles Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820
  • 1055 F Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415
  • 164 W. Goldfield Avenue, Yerington, NV 89447
  • 18200 Wedge Pkwy, Mount Rose, NV 89511
  • 1555 Main Street, Lovelock, NV 89419

California Restaurants

  • 1035 Emerald Bay Road, S. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
  • 3715 Lake Tahoe Blvd, S. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
  • 3000 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130
  • 925 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145
  • 11420 Deerfield Drive, Truckee, CA 96161

