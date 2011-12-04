Reed Loses to #6/7 Bishop Gorman in State 4A Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reed Loses to #6/7 Bishop Gorman in State 4A Championship

Posted: Updated:
Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
12/3/2011
 
 
 
BISHOP GORMAN 72      REED 28
 
 

The Reed Raiders knew they would have to pull off a huge upset for a State Championship, it didn't happen Saturday at Damonte Ranch High School.   Bishop Gorman beat the Raiders 72-28 for the Gaels third straight State 4A Title.   Gorman was ranked sixth in the country by U.S.A. Today and seventh by E.S.P.N.

