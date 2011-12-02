Crosswalk Installed Along Street Where JK Metzker Hit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crosswalk Installed Along Street Where JK Metzker Hit

Michael Wolfe
Channel 2 News
 

Work was completed Friday on the installation of a new crosswalk, pedestrian flasher system and street lighting at North Virginia Street at 17th Street. 

Spot Devices is supplying the pedestrian flasher system and Titan Electrical is performing the installation, all free of charge. City of Reno staff installed the pedestrian signs and crosswalk striping. 

The City of Reno also worked with NV Energy to install a street light on an existing utility pole adjacent to the new cross walk.

Since September, 2010 the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has been working with the City of Reno's Old Northwest Neighborhood Advisory Board to identify areas that created pedestrian safety concerns in their neighborhood. This resulted in the RTC's Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvement Plan, which they presented to the Reno City Council November 16, 2011.  The plan has several components, including this permanent crosswalk at North Virginia Street and 17th Street. The Reno City Council requested the work on the crosswalk to be expedited, and 16 calendar days later it is in place, along with the flasher system and street light.

The City of Reno already had plans to put in a crosswalk, but in the days after our sports director JK Metzker passed away, members of Channel 2 went before the city council to urge them to speed up the process- and the council agreed.

Police say JK was crossing Virginia Street eastbound near 17th Street with four friends when he was hit. All of friends made it safely, but JK was walking behind them and didn't make it. He passed away on Sunday, November 13th a little more than 12 hours after watching a University of Nevada football game.

The man accused of hitting Metzker, 23-year-old Ryan Rhea remains out on $10,000 bail. Reno police say Rhea confessed to the accident and that he had alcohol in his system.

The 41-year-old Metzker had worked for KTVN-TV in Reno for nearly 14 years. He's survived by his wife, Jaimie, and three sons.

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

(City of Reno also contributed to this report.)

