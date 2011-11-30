Nevada, California to Make Run at '22 Olympics

Nevada Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki says Nevada has agreed with officials in California to make a run at hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics at Lake Tahoe.

If successful, the bid would bring the games back to where they were held in 1960.

Krolicki told Nevada tourism leaders in Las Vegas on Wednesday that the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition has a memorandum of understanding with California leaders to try to convince the U.S. Olympic Committee to back their bid and take it to the International Olympic Committee.

The USOC has been noncommittal about a 2022 bid as recently as September. Denver has also approached the national committee about hosting.

Earlier this year, the committee scrapped a plan to try to bring the 2020 Summer Olympics back to the United States.

