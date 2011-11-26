Reed Raiders Win Northern 4A Championship

Garrett Dearborn

REED 49 CARSON 0

In a match up of Northern 4A undefeated's, the Reed hammered Carson 49-0 on Saturday afternoon. The win puts the Raiders in the 4A State Championship game Saturday against Bishop Gorman. The Gaels are ranked seventh in the country and are looking for a third straight state title. Kickoff set for 12:15pm at Damonte Ranch High School.