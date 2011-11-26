Reed Raiders Win Northern 4A Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reed Raiders Win Northern 4A Championship

Posted: Updated:
Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
11/26/2011
 
 
 

REED 49          CARSON 0

In a match up of Northern 4A undefeated's, the Reed hammered Carson 49-0 on Saturday afternoon.  The win puts the Raiders in the 4A State Championship game Saturday against Bishop Gorman.    The Gaels are ranked seventh in the country and are looking for a third straight state title.   Kickoff set for 12:15pm at Damonte Ranch High School.

