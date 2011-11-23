Community Support Grows for JK Metzker's Family - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Community Support Grows for JK Metzker's Family

Posted: Updated:
Kristen Remington
Channel 2 News
 

The community has wrapped its arms around JK Metzker's family over the past week.

Many businesses are making donations - like Heritage Bank of Nevada.

I met with president and CEO Stan Wilmoth who handed over two checks - $5,000 from Heritage Bank and another $2,500 from Rob Cashell -- the chairman of the board of the bank.

"There's been many accolades said about JK and one of the things that meant the most to me is that he was a great man and he loved his family... and that says it all," says Stan Wilmoth.

Wilmoth emphasized they didn't do this for any recognition but simply because, he says, it's the right thing to do.

The Northern Nevada Les Schwab tire centers also made a generous donation $10,000 to be exact to start college funds for Tommy, Tanner and Luke.

I heard from the owner of L'uva Bella Wine Gallery at the Summit Mall today.

L'uva Bella hosts a wine walk the second Sunday of every month. On December 11th, a portion of the proceeds will go the Metzker family as well.

For more info go to http://luvabellawinegallery.com/

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.