Community Support Grows for JK Metzker's Family

Kristen Remington

Channel 2 News

The community has wrapped its arms around JK Metzker's family over the past week.

Many businesses are making donations - like Heritage Bank of Nevada.

I met with president and CEO Stan Wilmoth who handed over two checks - $5,000 from Heritage Bank and another $2,500 from Rob Cashell -- the chairman of the board of the bank.

"There's been many accolades said about JK and one of the things that meant the most to me is that he was a great man and he loved his family... and that says it all," says Stan Wilmoth.

Wilmoth emphasized they didn't do this for any recognition but simply because, he says, it's the right thing to do.

The Northern Nevada Les Schwab tire centers also made a generous donation $10,000 to be exact to start college funds for Tommy, Tanner and Luke.

I heard from the owner of L'uva Bella Wine Gallery at the Summit Mall today.

L'uva Bella hosts a wine walk the second Sunday of every month. On December 11th, a portion of the proceeds will go the Metzker family as well.

For more info go to http://luvabellawinegallery.com/