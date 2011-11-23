JK Metzker: 1970-2011 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

JK Metzker: 1970-2011

Paul Nelson
John Kenneth Metzker -- or, simply JK -- was known around town for his sense of humor, his quick wit and his love of family.

JK passed away Sunday, November 13th from injuries suffered after being hit by a vehicle.

He was born on May 19, 1970 to John G. Metzker and Andree Jo Walker and grew up right here, in the Biggest Little City -- going to school at Jesse Beck Elementary School, Swope Middle School, and graduated from Reno High school in 1988.

After graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder, with a degree in journalism, JK began work as a news photographer, before getting his first sports anchor job, in Coos Bay, Oregon.

After JK moved back to Reno, he married his elementary school sweetheart Jaimie Botsford, in 1998.

JK became the sports director, here at Channel two in 2000.

His career blossomed and so did his family.

JK and Jaimie became the proud parents of three beautiful boys -- Tommy, Tanner, and Luke.

His family meant everything.

Through the years, JK became one of the most loved members of the KTVN family.

Everyone he knew, called him a friend.

Those who knew him only from their television, felt the same way.

In mourning JK's passing one of those people wrote, "it seems weird to shed tears for a man that I never met, never the less I feel as though I did know JK for he was a welcome visitor in my living room most every night."

Whether JK entered a room on TV or in person - he brightened the faces of everyone in it - just by being JK.

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

He leaves behind his wife, Jaimie and three sons.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

