'Lights of Kindness' Trees at Legends at Sparks Marina

Kristen Remington

Channel 2 News

Dozens of decorated Christmas trees are at the Legends at Sparks Marina as part of the 'Lights of Kindness event.'

75 businesses and non-profits bought and are set up their trees Tuesday.

Each group decorates their tree for a charity, then you get to vote for your favorite. It's $1 per vote.

And there are some pretty unique themes. "Enviro-lutions has plants growing inside all the ornaments... all the way to trees decorated with computer parts. So, we really wanted people to think outside the box," says Think Kindness founder Brian Williams.

A bunch of us at Channel 2 decorated a sports TV themed tree - in honor of our friend, JK Metzker.

We are currently in fourth place, but if it gets in the top three by this weekend, the Metzker Family Fund will get a share of the prize money.

Voting runs through December 5th.

You can vote in person or online at thinkkindness.org

And a big thanks to Mini of Reno for sponsoring this second annual event.