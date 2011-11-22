Upcoming Metzker Family Fund Fundraisers

Kellene Stockwell

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

He leaves behind his wife, Jaimie and three sons.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

The 41-year-old Metzker had worked for KTVN-TV in Reno for nearly 14 years.

Bedlan Landscaping will donate 10% on any yard clean or small landscape repair and/or planting to the Metzker Family Fund. Bedlan Landscaping is located at 14400 Bihler Road in Reno. For more information, call 775-851-9111.

From now until Christmas, if you donate money at the Silver and Blue Outfitters Meadowood mall store or on their website, they will match 10% of your donation.

You can also donate at their four locations at Mackay Stadium, during Wolf Pack games.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 in donations to add to the Metzker Family Fund.

Just in the last day -- they've already raised more than $1,000. "When we heard the news, it kind of struck home and we're a local and family-owned business. So, we decided to help out as best we can," says store manager Ali Rogers.

"If JK were here, he would actually be proud of the response that people are giving and trying to help out, any way they can and there's nothing good, in this situation, but that is one lone bright spot," says owner Mark Glodowski http://bit.ly/viJrBs

IM=X Pilates is selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Metzker Family Fund. The winner will win a free month of Pilates worth $159. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each and proceeds will benefit the fund – available now at all Wells Fargo banks. "I feel that it's going to a good cause. He was a great person of the community. I'm a local business owner of two businesses and anything we could do to give back is great," says Jeannie Morris. 4830 Vista Blvd Ste 110 (775) 354-0770 http://imxpilatessparks.com/

Over at Bumblebee Blooms - a flower and crafts store - with any purchase for the Metzkers, 25% of the bill will go to JK's family. "You've always got to help out your Native Nevadans and help out the families that are suffering. So, it's what you do. It's part of being a good person," says Andrea White. (775) 376-7544 http://bumblebeeblooms.net/

The owner of Flowing Tide (Jason Tolotti) says if someone mentions JK at one of his restaurants, they will donate 25% of the bill.

Flowing Tide is located at:

10580 North McCarran Blvd Suite 109 - 747-7707

465 South Meadows Parkway Suite 5 - 284-7707

4690 Longley Lane Suite 30 - 284-7610

On Friday, December 23rd, there will be a red carpet party at Tronix Night Club at 303 Kietzke Lane. You can get in for $5 until 11pm-and then it's $10. Proceeds will go to the Metzker Family Fund along with any raffle tickets sold that night.

Louis Bonaldi is holding a fundraising Christmas concert at The Grape & The Grain inside the Somersett Town Center Thursday, December 22nd from 7pm-9pm. CD's will be available with a minimum $10 donation.

Local plastic surgeon and pianist Dr. Louis Bonaldi recorded a Christmas album of original music – and he wants to donate the proceeds to the Metzker Family Fund. CD's will be sold at the Center for Plastic Surgery. Checks should be written to the Center for Plastic Surgery. They are asking for a minimum donation of $10 and up. The CDs are available now.

The Center for Plastic Surgery

6630 South McCarran Blvd. #20

Reno, Nevada 89509

775-828-7400

Off of Talbot and South McCarran in the Quail Medical Park

Czyz's Appliance Inc. will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Viking wine cabinet/beverage center worth $3,000. Tickets are $10 each. All proceeds will go to the Metzker Family. Tickets are available at any of the stores three locations in Reno, Incline Village, and Truckee. 9738 S Virginia St # AB, Reno - (775) 322-3451 .

