Local Sports Community Says Goodbye to JK Metzker

Adam Rasmussen

Channel 2 News

The University of Nevada, Reno is helping pay tribute to our friend JK Metzker.

JK covered Wolf Pack Athletics for nearly fourteen years. So tonight, the people he worked with honored him before the men's basketball game inside Lawlor Events Center.

"You talk about being on camera for fourteen years, and the northern Nevada community kind of letting him into their living rooms every night. He was a known person in this town and for all the right reasons."

Tip-off is at 7:05pm and minutes before that, fans will see a message on the big screen from Nevada Athletic Director Cary Groth.

After that there will be a slideshow of JK over the years.

Then there will be a moment of silence.

Chad Hartley worked beside JK for over a decade and says it was important to him to pay tribute to his friend. "All of us in the sports media business have a lot of those memories about JK. We've been telling those stories this week, and those are the kind of things you remember him by."

There will be a similar memorial for JK before Saturday's Wolf Pack football game at Mackay Stadium.