Potato Croquette Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

Potato Croquettes with Chipotle Aioli

This is the perfect appetizer to make with your leftover mashed potatoes. You can make them quickly and serve as you pull together your New Years Eve celebration.

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes, warmed

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup fine dry bread crumbs

About 4 cups olive oil (not extra-virgin) for frying

For the Aioli:

1 cup prepared mayonnaise

2 chipotle chilies, packed in Adobo, pureed

1 tsp fresh lime juice

½ tsp sea salt

In a medium bowl, the warmed mashed potatoes, 1 beaten egg, parsley, butter, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, beat the remaining two eggs. Place the flour and the bread crumbs in separate bowls.

Working in batches of 10 or so, roll balls in flour to coat, gently shaking off excess flour. Dip the balls into the egg, let the excess egg drip off and then roll in bread crumbs. Place the balls on a waxed paper covered cookie sheet. Chill, covered, 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 200°F. Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the chipotle aioli in a small bowl. Chill.

Heat 1 1/2 inches oil in a deep heavy pot until it registers 370°F or so. Working in batches, fry croquettes, turning until browned on all sides, about 1-2 minutes per batch. Transfer with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain, then transfer to a baking pan and keep warm in oven while frying remaining croquettes. (Return oil to 360°F between batches.)

Serve with the dipping sauce.