KTVN Thanks Local Media For Support After Death

Jason Pasco

Channel 2 News

In addition to the community support - all of us here at Channel 2 News have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our friends in the local media.

We're obviously in a competitive business, but it's friendly competition and everyone has put that competition aside this week offering support, condolences and even news gathering resources.

There's no better example than last night when KOLO 8 produced a story with interviews from folks at News 4 that aired here on Channel 2.

Its just overwhelming.

And to have our friends at the Reno Gazette-Journal here in our newsroom both reporting on us and consoling us, is just surreal.

It's a true example of why northern Nevada is such a special place and why we are so fortunate to live here.

So from all of us here at KTVN to everyone at KOLO and KRNV and FOX 11 and the RGJ and the Reno News and Review and all of the radio station groups, you have our sincere and most heart-felt thanks.