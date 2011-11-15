JK Metzker Memorial Held in Reno

Kellene Stockwell

Hundreds of mourners attended the memorial service of KTVN sports director JK Metzker Friday afternoon at the Our Lady of the Snows on Wright Street in Reno.

Kevin Kess - JK's friend since the 7th grade: I know I will never be the same without my friend... John Kenneth Metzker.

Chris King - JK's friend: The bible teaches us to be a good neighbor, to care for children, our friends and family, and not store our riches on this earth. JK stored up his riches by being a husband, a father and a friend to so many.

Monsignor Leo McFadden: JK was the leader of laughter.

Jonathan Rolling - JK's newphew: His creativity in humor was an inspiration to all of us. From his witty tongue twisters and ridiculous sayings to his over-the-top songs on practically any subject.

Mitch McMullen - JK's cousin: growing up 7 years his junior, I was the mercy of many of his jokes and pranks. At family gatherings, JK would always seem to get me a headlock, give me a noogie or tell me, 'the sign of great intelligence is when your hand is bigger than your face.' *laughter*

Garrett Dearborn: JK's effect on KTVN was huge. All I've told you, is just things reserved for me. I asked his co-workers to give a quick thought or story on what he meant to them, and here's some of them.

Brent Richard - Operations manager

JK would often call the graphics room when he needed something late. And when he says often, it was all the time. He'd sometimes pretend to be someone else because he was calling late. Sometimes, he'd sound like like a little girl, or use a foreign accent. We'd answer the phone and say, 'what, JK?' he'd say, 'when's the Price is Right on?' *laughter*

Mike Alger - weather

I always looked forward to the end of the newscasts because of his pranks. If you ever noticed some of us trying not to laugh, you can be 99% sure it was probably JK. A gesture, a written comment on scripts or a hastily drawn picture, he always kept us on our toes.

Kevin Kess: Jaimie, I have no words that I can possibly say that can alleviate the pain you're feeling. Just knew that he loved and cherished you and that he always glowed when he spoke of you to me.

To Tommy, Tanner and Luke - you may have feel you've lost your daddy, but know he will be with you in everything you do, everything you feel. Everything you are, everything you will be, and also know that every single one of us will be there for you and help you however you need us. Please don't ever forget that.

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

He leaves behind his wife, Jaimie and three sons.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It's open at all Wells Fargo locations.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

The 41-year-old Metzker had worked for KTVN-TV in Reno for nearly 14 years.

The response from the community has been amazing - all the calls, emails, and messages...

Flowers also fill our newsroom along with cards and messages and plenty of comfort food.

In fact, it's still coming in from community businesses, viewers and even people who have never met us.

On the 28th, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will donate 15% of your check to the same cause showing generosity and paying tribute to a man that touched so many lives.

Click here for the coupon

From now until Christmas, if you donate money at the Silver and Blue Outfitters Meadowood mall store or on their website, they will match 10% of your donation.

You can also donate at their four locations at Mackay Stadium, during Wolf Pack games.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 in donations to add to the Metzker Family Fund.

Just in the last day -- they've already raised more than $1,000. "When we heard the news, it kind of struck home and we're a local and family-owned business. So, we decided to help out as best we can," says store manager Ali Rogers.

"If JK were here, he would actually be proud of the response that people are giving and trying to help out, any way they can and there's nothing good, in this situation, but that is one lone bright spot," says owner Mark Glodowski http://bit.ly/viJrBs

IM=X Pilates is selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Metzker Family Fund. The winner will win a free month of Pilates worth $159. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each and proceeds will benefit the fund – available now at all Wells Fargo banks. "I feel that it's going to a good cause. He was a great person of the community. I'm a local business owner of two businesses and anything we could do to give back is great," says Jeannie Morris.

Over at Bumblebee Blooms - a flower and crafts store - with any purchase for the Metzkers, 25% of the bill will go to JK's family. "You've always got to help out your Native Nevadans and help out the families that are suffering. So, it's what you do. It's part of being a good person," says Andrea White.

Owners Beatriz and Edwin Pico will donate 10% of all sales from their restaurant Angelicas on Sunday, November 20th to the Metzker Family Fund. "This family was hit by a horrible tragedy, leaving a wife and 3 boys behind. This tragedy has hit close to home for all of us in this small community, and our hearts go out to them." Angelicas is located at 683 N. McCarran Blvd in Sparks 775-351-1750

The owner of Flowing Tide (Jason Tolotti) says if someone mentions JK at one of his restaurants, they will donate 25% of the bill starting December 1st.

Flowing Tide is located at:

10580 North McCarran Blvd Suite 109 - 747-7707

465 South Meadows Parkway Suite 5 - 284-7707

4690 Longley Lane Suite 30 - 284-7610

Local plastic surgeon and pianist Dr. Louis Bonaldi recorded a Christmas album of original music – and he wants to donate the proceeds to the Metzker Family Fund. CD's will be sold at the Center for Plastic Surgery. Checks should be written to the Center for Plastic Surgery. They are asking for a minimum donation of $10 and up. The CDs should be available next week but they can start taking 'pre-orders' now.

The Center for Plastic Surgery

6630 South McCarran Blvd. #20

Reno, Nevada 89509

775-828-7400

Off of Talbot and South McCarran in the Quail Medical Park

