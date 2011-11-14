Radio Callers, Personalities Remember JK Metzker

Chris Ciarlo

Channel 2 News

"Such a sad situation. My prayers and thoughts go out to that family," says Seth.

Just one of many callers and radio talk show hosts sounding off about JK's smile and love for sports.

"When you go to watch sports on TV, when you look for the highlights, when you look for the high school an all the local stuff, you look for JK and to not have him anymore is just a huge loss," says Ben Deach of FOX Sports Radio 630AM.

Melody Brewer, a local deejay went to Reno High School with JK. She said when she thinks of JK she remembers his generosity and passion for family.

"He was a big giver. Always doing the charitable things. He was also a family man. His little kids were with him everywhere."

"Occasionally, I'd see JK at different media events. Always smiling, always in a good mood," says Panama of 1270 The Buzz.

But when he talked about his family you really saw the bright in those big, blue eyes.

I worked with JK here at Channel 2 four years. The last time I spoke with JK was last Thursday.

His response came as no surprise when I asked him about his plans for the weekend. "He said 'I'm gonna watch my boys practice. I love watching them hit. Hopefully, it's a nice day, so we can go to the park and watch them hit because that's what I love to do is watch them play sports.'...I said to him 'the relationship you seem to have with your three boys JK, makes me think that's the kind of relationship I want. Maybe I do want some kids.' I said 'if I hope, if I have children, I can be the kind of dad you seem to be."