JK Metzker's Sons Remember Loving Father

Kristen Remington

Channel 2 News

JK Metzker -- a man who loved sports -- particularly the Nevada Wolf Pack and his Pittsburgh Steelers.

But walking into his office here at Channel two, it's evident the true passion in his life was his family.

Pictures of his elementary school sweetheart and wife - Jaimie and their three boys, Tommy who's now 11, Tanner 10 and Luke 7 adorn his desk alongside all their drawings.

JK's family was his pride, his joy, his everything.

Quite often, seconds after finishing up a sportscast, he'd bolt off the set to make it to the last couple innings of his kids' games.

And that's what they remember most.

"He taught me basically everything I know about sports."

Today, JK's sons, surrounded and supported by their cousins and friends asked to come down to the station -- and sit on the very bleachers -- where their father hosted "Inside the 2" every Friday night to pay tribute to their hero.

"He was really nice and really funny and he liked to come to a lot of sporting events. And every time he'd go on a work trip - he'd always bring us something back."

Amid tears and a somber tenor, JK's young family laughed sharing stories about the little things JK would do to make everyone smile.

"He made up a character called Skipson McJohannavitzonwitz and that was his name for words with friends."

"He was always the life of the party. He was always joking and always making people laugh."

A gift - that his boys recognize made their dad so special.

And a trait they hope to carry on.

"Obviously he was full of jokes and fun and life... and sports. What is the one thing each of you will take away from your Dad?"

"I want to be really good at sports like him. I want to have tons of friends and know a lot of people and be a funny, nice guy - just like he was. I just want to be able to be funny and make a lot of friends like he did."

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It will open for donations beginning tomorrow at any Wells Fargo location.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

A memorial service for JK Metzker is being held this Friday at 2pm at Our Lady of the Snows at 1138 Wright Street.