Friends, Cousin Remember Metzker as 'Ring Leader'

No one is grieving more than those beautiful boys and his wife Jaimie. But JK had a family of friends as well. They all called him the ring leader.

It's called the 'Reno High Fraternity' - a group of guys and girls who have been friends for what sees like forever. And now they are saying goodbye to one of their group. Their ring leader - JK.

Some are family members like Josh Finn and some he knew since first and fourth grades. There's a 7th grade girlfriend in this 'family' and there were those who were with him on his last night.

While they all came to know JK in their individual way, they all have similar stories.

And they are all funny.

They alll loved to talk about JK, the sports fan.

"The most important thing... we're both Steelers fans," says cousin Eric Scolari.

"He actually sent a wedding... got a response back from Mr. (Bill) Cowher," says Barlett

While this fraternity has been together for decades, it's only going to get stronger in the future. They say they have a new committment to JK's kids, to be there for his three boys, just like JK was always there for them.

"We're all going to be here... it's going to get better, it really is," says longtime family friend Andy Quinn.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It will open for donations beginning tomorrow at any Wells Fargo location.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

A memorial service for JK Metzker is being held this Friday at 2pm at Our Lady of the Snows at 1138 Wright Street.