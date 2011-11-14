Why No Crosswalk at Notorious Danger Spot? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Why No Crosswalk at Notorious Danger Spot?

Posted: Updated:

John Potter

Channel 2 News

Lucas Collins has to cross north Virginia Street every day. He's a student who already has too many close calls to talk about. His last scare "Was a car coming this way, and I just had to zoom out of the way. It was about a month ago, but it happens all the time. You know this area here is kind of a blind spot, coming up around this corner. And it's where people start going faster."

Reno has its share of dangerous streets to cross, but looking south from where JK was hit at 17th Street, there's not a crosswalk in sight. Looking north, there's one about a half-mile up the road. Also, the accident happened around midnight, and there are few street lights in that area. At the Regional Transportation Commission, Project Manager Marchon Miller also said that drivers speeding on this stretch have long been an issue. "Yes, yes. Right now it's actually signed for 25 miles an hour."

But out of 12,000 cars that cross the intersection every day, too few follow that speed. Game day traffic, like last Saturday's, is even more dangerous, as streams of students cross at the same spot to celebrate at "The Wall" after a game.

RTC Director of Engineering Jeff Hale hears the frustration, but crosswalks are not easily installed. "We have a project, and it's just unfortunate we couldn't have gotten it out a bit sooner. Maybe we could have prevented this unfortunate accident."

That project, for a crosswalk and flashing lights at 17th Street, was planned over a year ago, and there is money to put it in. Still, the process is all-too lengthy after tragedies like this. Project Manager Miller told us, "We are going to try and do this as quickly as we can, as soon as we get approval from Reno City Council on Wednesday."

Marchon is going to the city council meeting herself to support it. Assuming it passes, then sewer work has to be done. They say it won't be until next August when the crosswalk will finally lessen the dangers at north Virginia Street.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It will open for donations beginning Tuesday at any Wells Fargo location.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

A memorial service is being held this Friday at 2pm at Our Lady of the Snows at 1138 Wright Street.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.