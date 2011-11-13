JK Metzker, 1970-2011

KTVN-TV is very sad to announce that Channel 2 News Sports Director JK Metzker died Sunday afternoon from injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened on North Virginia Street near 17th Street at 11:50pm last night following the University of Nevada Wolf Pack football game.

JK was crossing North Virginia Street when he was struck by a vehicle that the Reno Police Department says fled the scene. Thanks to witness descriptions, the vehicle was located a short time later by a Washoe County Sheriff's Deputy.

Police later arrested 23-year old Ryan Joseph Rhea, of Sparks Sunday afternoon. Investigators say he was charged with one felony count of hit and run causing death. They say alcohol does appear to be a factor in this case. Police say the investigation will continue and additional charges may be filed pending results of blood tests.

JK was part of the Channel 2 News family for nearly 14 years. He leaves behind his wife, Jaimie, and three young sons Tommy, Tanner and Luke.

KTVN-TV General Manager Lawson Fox said, "We are grief struck. JK's commitment to his family was an example to every father and husband. His family is a delight. And JK's humor and storytelling ability were extraordinary. He is deeply missed."

Channel 2 News Director Jason Pasco said, "I can't begin to describe the shock and sadness we are feeling today in the Channel 2 Newsroom. This is such a tremendous loss for us both professionally and personally, but pales in comparison to the loss it is to his family."

Former Channel 2 News anchor and reporter, Bill Brown said, "There comes a time for us all when we are simply left at loss... a loss for words, an inability to understand the tragic events that touch us so deeply. Such is the passing of my friend J.K. Metzker. At times, we simply want to yell into the wind and scream, 'why!' JK will be remembered as a top professional. A devoted and loving man to whom family meant everything, and certainly there can be no finer epitath for any man. But I will remember him most for his sharp but kind wit, his gracious smile, and his ability to bring light to even the darkest situation in the newsroom. JK, we will all miss you soooo much!"

University of Nevada Athletic Director Cary Groth said, "JK was a true friend of Wolf Pack Athletics. He was an outstanding professional who handled himself with great integrity. He was a terrific father who often had his three beautiful boys with him at the events. He was a great friend with a warm smile and we will miss him deeply. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife, Jaimie, his family and everyone at Channel 2."

Nevada Wolf Pack Football Coach Chris Ault said, "On behalf of everyone in our football program, I want to express our sadness of the tragic loss of JK Metzker. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Jaimie and their boys, Tommy, Tanner and Luke. As a sports journalist, JK was smart, talented and a professional. But more than that, he was a good man who was dedicated to his family. He will be missed."

Reno Bighorns owner Herb Santos, Jr. sent the following to Channel 2 News' Facebook page: "On behalf of the Reno Bighorns Family, all of our thoughts and prayers and deepest sympathy is offered to JK Metzker's Family. This is a loss for our community. I would ask that we all take a private moment of prayer and ask God that he watch over JK's Family during this time of sadness. We will truly miss him. God Bless.

KOLO 8 News Now's Sports Director Josh Little said, "Reno lost a great one today... JK was an excellent human being and truly a friend to many of us here at KOLO. His family will need our support, as soon as we know how you can help, we'll pass it on to you. In the meantime, please pray for his wife and their three young boys. It was a pleasure to know him and I'm proud to call him my friend. There's not enough people like JK in this world, and unfortunately, there's even less now. I love you JK....RIP"

KRNV's News Director Matt McConico said, "Even though we are competitors, we are one broadcast news family. This loss shocks all of us at KRNV News 4. We pray and hope the Metzker family and KTVN family can find comfort remembering the joy and love that J.K. brought them. There are no appropriate words to describe the loss. We are so sorry for your loss."

All of us here at KTVN-TV and Channel 2 News send our thoughts and prayers and deepest condolences to the Metzker family.

If you'd like to share your condolences, you can post them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/metzkerfamily or mail them to the Metzker family in care of KTVN-TV, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502.

KTVN has set up an account through Wells Fargo Banks for donations to JK Metzker's family. It will open for donations beginning tomorrow at any Wells Fargo location.

Donors should inform tellers the money is for a donation account and the name of the account is the ‘Metzker Family Fund.' (acct # 5867974627)

A memorial service for JK Metzker is being held this Friday at 2pm at Our Lady of the Snows at 1138 Wright Street.