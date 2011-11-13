State High School Results Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State High School Results Saturday

Posted: Updated:
State High School Results
11/12/2011
 
 

STATE VOLLEYBALL:(CHAMPIONSHIPS)

1A-Pahranagat Valley 3         Tonopah 0

2A-Yerington 3     Whittell 0

3A-Truckee 3        Boulder City 0

4A-Green Valley 3       Reed 0

STATE FOOTBALL:(SEMIFINALS)

1A-Carlin 44        Spring Mountain 30

1A-Pahranagat Valley 70        Coleville 14

2A-Pershing County 44      The Meadows 22

2A-White Pine 28         Battle Mountain 19

3A-Truckee 28        Churchill County 24

3A-Moapa Valley 19         Lowry 6

STATE SOCCER:(CHAMPIONSHIPS)

3A Girls-South Tahoe 3        Elko 0

3A Boys: Sparks 1          Truckee 0

4A Girls: Pahrump Valley 2      Bishop Manogue 1, 0T

4A Boys: Legacy 3         Hug 1

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.