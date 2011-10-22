Reno-Tahoe Open Changes Format to Encourage More Exciting Play

The following is a release from Reno-Tahoe Open officials:

RENO, Nev. (Oct. 22, 2011) – The Reno-Tahoe Open, now entering its 14th year on the PGA TOUR, continues to surprise and delight fans and golfers alike as it embraces its reputation as the impetuous tournament on the PGA TOUR. With this week's announcement of 2012 tournament dates, the Reno-Tahoe Open returns July 30 – Aug. 5, and changes to a one-of-a-kind scoring format – a Modified Stableford scoring system – typically used only in professional competition. Combined with the already make-it-or-break-it final series of holes at Montrêux, the addition of the Modified Stableford system is expected to create an even greater risk-reward format by encouraging players to make the most out of every hole and creating a heightened sense of anticipation for fans.

Reno is currently the only tournament on the PGA TOUR to utilize the Modified Stableford scoring system, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score. Differing from a normal Stableford scoring system, a Modified Stableford features higher penalties for poor shots, minus three points for a double bogey for example, and greater rewards for good shots, plus eight for a double eagle. The number of points is awarded based on relation to par; however, the most points are awarded for the least number of strokes.

"The PGA TOUR believes there is merit to this format for Reno," remarked PGA TOUR Vice President and Chief of Operations Andy Pazder. "The Modified Stableford system not only promotes aggressive play, which the tournament is already known for, but Montrêux lends itself well to this exciting format with its series of challenging finishing holes."

"This is an absolutely momentous occasion in the history of this tournament," said Jana Smoley, the tournament's executive director. "This is a change that truly sets us apart from other tournaments and is just one more reason why people will come out to see us next year at Montrêux. We're very excited to see how this new scoring format plays out in 2012."

The Stableford system was developed more than 100 years ago to deter golfers from giving up after playing only one or two bad holes, a common occurrence during tournament play. It is also credited with significantly speeding up the pace of play.

For more information on the 14th annual Reno-Tahoe Open at Montrêux, including ticket sales, vacation packages, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.RenoTahoeOpen.com or contact the tournament office at 775-322-3900.