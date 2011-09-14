Phyllo Pizza Recipes with Jennifer Bushman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Phyllo Pizza Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

TOMATO BASIL PIZZA WITH A PHYLLO CRUST 

Using phyllo dough is a quick and easy way to make a pizza crust.  Used in a not-so-classic sense, the phyllo dough provides you with a crisp-crusted, innovative pizza choice.

Makes 8 servings

  • 1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
  • 10 sheets phyllo dough
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese (2 ounces)
  • 4 ounces goat cheese
  • 1/2 cup basil pesto—homemade or good quality commercial
  • 1 cup thinly sliced white onion (about 1/2 large onion)
  • 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, seeded and sliced into rounds
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into pieces

1.  Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.  Brush a rectangular baking sheet with butter.  Brush one sheet of phyllo dough with melted butter and place it on the prepared sheet.  Brush another sheet of phyllo dough with butter, place on top of the first sheet and sprinkle it with Parmigiano Reggiano.  Repeat this layering until you have used all of the phyllo dough. 

2.  Top the last layer with the pesto, pieces of the cheese, onion, and finally the tomatoes.  Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is crisp and brown and the cheese softens, about 30 minutes.  Let stand five minutes, sprinkle with the torn basil and cut into squares.

