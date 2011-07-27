Summer Berry Recipes with Jennifer Bushman - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Summer Berry Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

Posted: Updated:

Strawberry Shortcake with Mint and Goat Cheese Cream

This recipe has all of the bright and traditional flavors of strawberry shortcake with a new twist! The goat cheese needs to be nice and soft to whip with the sugar and cream for the filling. Bring it out of the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature for about 2 hours. Makes 6 servings

For the biscuits:

  • 1 ¾ all-purpose flour, plus more for filling
  • 4 plus 1 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup (½ stick) chilled, unsalted butter cut into ½-inch pieces
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

 For the filling:

  • 3 pints strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced
  • ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint
  • ½ teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • ¼  cup Goat Cheese
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

For the biscuits, in a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, blend the four, 4 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, and salt for 5 seconds.  Add the butter and pulsate until mixture comes together.

On a clean, lightly floured work surface, gather the dough into a ball.  Gently knead five times.  Roll out the dough to a ¾- inch thickness.  Using 3-inch round cutter, cut out 6 biscuits, rerolling the dough as needed.  Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.  Bake the biscuits until a light golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Transfer to a rack and cool.

For the filling, place the strawberries, ½ cup sugar, mint and lime zest in a medium bowl and stir to combine.  Macerate at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Using the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, combine the cream, goat cheese, vanilla and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.  Whisk until smooth and fluffy.

To serve, cut the biscuits in half horizontally with a serrated knife.  Fill with the berries and sweetened whipped goat cheese cream with the remaining strawberry juice.

Tip-To garnish this in style, reserve 8 large mint leaves.  Heat a small saucepan over medium heat with one cup of vegetable oil.  When hot, fry the mint leaves for 5 seconds and then remove carefully from the oil.  Drain on a paper.  The crisp little bright green mint leaf can go on the top of the cream on the biscuit.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.