Summer Berry Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

Strawberry Shortcake with Mint and Goat Cheese Cream

This recipe has all of the bright and traditional flavors of strawberry shortcake with a new twist! The goat cheese needs to be nice and soft to whip with the sugar and cream for the filling. Bring it out of the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature for about 2 hours. Makes 6 servings

For the biscuits:

1 ¾ all-purpose flour, plus more for filling

4 plus 1 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup (½ stick) chilled, unsalted butter cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

For the filling:

3 pints strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint

½ teaspoon grated lime zest

3/4 cup heavy cream

¼ cup Goat Cheese

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

For the biscuits, in a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, blend the four, 4 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, and salt for 5 seconds. Add the butter and pulsate until mixture comes together.

On a clean, lightly floured work surface, gather the dough into a ball. Gently knead five times. Roll out the dough to a ¾- inch thickness. Using 3-inch round cutter, cut out 6 biscuits, rerolling the dough as needed. Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake the biscuits until a light golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Transfer to a rack and cool.

For the filling, place the strawberries, ½ cup sugar, mint and lime zest in a medium bowl and stir to combine. Macerate at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Using the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, combine the cream, goat cheese, vanilla and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Whisk until smooth and fluffy.

To serve, cut the biscuits in half horizontally with a serrated knife. Fill with the berries and sweetened whipped goat cheese cream with the remaining strawberry juice.

Tip-To garnish this in style, reserve 8 large mint leaves. Heat a small saucepan over medium heat with one cup of vegetable oil. When hot, fry the mint leaves for 5 seconds and then remove carefully from the oil. Drain on a paper. The crisp little bright green mint leaf can go on the top of the cream on the biscuit.