Kid-Friendly Recipes with Jennifer Bushman

MINI BREAKFAST PIZZAS

Busy schedules can make a nutritious breakfast difficult to fit in. This recipe for a mini breakfast pizza is made with ingredients straight from the fridge for a breakfast that is ready in minutes.

Makes 2 Servings

2 scrambled or hard boiled eggs

2 English muffins, lightly toasted

1 small vine-ripened tomato, sliced

½ tsp dried basil

Salt and Pepper

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

Preheat the broiler to high. Once a cookie sheet, place one slice of tomato on the top of each English Muffin halve. Season with salt and pepper.

Next place ½ of an egg, scrambled or hard-boiled and sliced on top seasoned tomato slice. Sprinkle with the dried basil.

Sprinkle the top with cheese and place in the broiler.

Broil for three minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and melted. Serve.

Hard boiled eggs can be made at the beginning of the week and used for breakfast or lunch for several days. Place the eggs in just enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 7 minutes over medium high heat. Shut the heat off and leave the eggs to cool in the water for 20 minutes. Rinse in cold water and place in the refrigerator. Peel them as you are ready to use them.

Eggs that are older are thought to peel more easily. As an egg ages it loses some carbon dioxide through tiny pores in the shell, making the egg white more basic. At the same time, it loses moisture, which increases the size of the "air cell" at the bottom of the shell, between the inner and outer membranes. Both factors make the egg more easy to peel.

FRUIT STICKS WITH STRAWBERRY/CREAM CHEESE DIP

My son won't eat a piece of fruit if I pack it for him. If I am creative and put it on a stick, he will beg for more.

Makes 4 servings

8 8-inch wooden skewers

8 strawberries

8 1-1/2-inch cubes melon

2 nectarines, halved, stoned and quartered

2 kiwi fruit, peeled, halved across, then halved across again

1 lemon half

Fresh mint for garnish

Serving Suggestions: Arrange one piece of each fruit on each skewer. Sprinkle with lemon juice and garnish each with mint.

For these skewers, use any fresh seasonal fruit that you can find, rather than putting the type of fruit that you think you want to buy on the shopping list. Head to the market with the plan to buy at least 4 fruits. See what looks good and what is inexpensive—think in full season. I don't like to use fruits that brown quickly in these skewers, so avoid banana on them unless you plan to serve them right away.

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE DIP

If you are bored with just a plain piece of fruit for lunch, cut up any seasonal fruit and take it along with this fantastic dip. You can make it several days ahead. So get your fruit and dip ready on Sunday. Then it will be ready and waiting when Monday morning rolls around.

Makes 1-1/2 cup

1 8-ounce package cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup strawberry preserves

Milk

In a small bowl, beat together the cream cheese, condensed milk, strawberry preserves. If necessary, dilute with just enough milk to make a dippable consistency.

Serving Suggestions:Kebabs can be wrapped in foil, or packed in a plastic bag. Pack the dip in a small plastic container.

GRILLED PEANUT BUTTER AND BANANA SANDWICHES ON CINNAMON RAISIN BREAD

When it comes to cooking on the stove with children, make sure they have a stool so they can reach the cook surface properly. They should be wearing clothing that fits tightly and doesn't have any hanging chords or pieces that can catch on the pan or the heat. Make sure the handle of the skillet is pointed inward rather than outward to prevent small children from pulling it down on themselves. Finally, stay with them at all times, I want them to learn to cook, but not to get hurt. They will have fun making these sandwiches, which were, incidentally, one of Elvis' favorites.

Makes 4 servings

8 slices cinnamon raisin bread

4 tablespoons chunky peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

2 bananas, peeled, halved across and sliced lengthwise

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Beat together peanut butter and honey until well mixed. Spread 1 tablespoon of the peanut butter mixture on each of 4 slices of bread. Top with 1/4 of the banana slices. Close the sandwiches with the other half of bread slices.

Spread both sides of each sandwich with a very thin layer of peanut butter.

Grill the sandwiches on a hot griddle until golden brown on the bottom. Turn over and grill the other side, pressing down with a spatula, until the second side is golden brown.

Serving Suggestions: Cut in quarters and serve hot or warm. How about a cup of hot cocoa on the side?

Nearly half of the peanuts that are produced each year in the United States are used to make peanut butter. It contains, by law, a minimum of 90% peanuts, with no artificial sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Some peanut butters have stabilizers in them to prevent separation. "Old-fashioned" or "natural" peanut butter does not have the stabilizer so the oil will separate and should be stirred back in before using. Peanut butter does not need to be refrigerated.