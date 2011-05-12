Post Cards From Nevada: Eureka

Bill Brown

Channel 2 News

"You have entered the friendliest town on the Loneliest Road in America. We originally became a town in 1879 was created by mining. At one time we had 9,000 people and we're short about 7,000 of that today."

Nestled between two scenic mountains this little town has somehow managed not just to hold on, but to thrive featuring one of the most beautiful restored opera houses in the west. "It's sort of like a work in progress. It's wonderful, as I said, that is history is very rich and that is something we don't want to lose.

And a courthouse that is right out of the Wild West but still modern and high tech.

Eureka has had its own renaissance. The downtown is clean, restored, obviously meticulously cared for with pride and millions of dollars.

A lot of work - by not a lot of people.

There are only 600 in the town itself and another 1,400 scattered around the county.

"The county commissioners have really recognized the value of the history we have here and they've made very substantial investments in maintaining buildings such as the ones we're standing in today."

For all it's quaint Western charm residents here have no misconceptions. Tourism is just one economic factor and mining, as always, is a huge help.

But they also have agriculture. "We are heavily reliant on mining. More than 90% of our valuation in this county relies on mining. But we're also really reliant on that long-term stable Ag base that we've had here during the lean times when mining wasn't here. So it's a pretty good mix of both ranching (and) farming."

In other words for a small town this place has it together. Diversification is the key to their survival. But they know mining is the money power puncher for right now. "It will provide 600 construction jobs for 18 months, followed by a 40 year mine life with a 400 jobs. So it's a generational type mine and we will be a part of this community for a long time."

And that's just one of the mines coming on line digging minerals from the ground pumping money into the town.

Eureka may just be northern Nevada's best kept secret. If the eleven stops on this trip have taught us anything it might be get more than 50-feet off the freeway the next time you stop for gas.

Take a look around Nevada. It's towering in its beauty and in the simple elegance of its people. And it's a powerhouse to the world from its mines to its agriculture.