Post Cards From Nevada: Eureka - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Post Cards From Nevada: Eureka

Posted: Updated:
Bill Brown
Channel 2 News
 

"You have entered the friendliest town on the Loneliest Road in America. We originally became a town in 1879 was created by mining. At one time we had 9,000 people and we're short about 7,000 of that today."

Nestled between two scenic mountains this little town has somehow managed not just to hold on, but to thrive featuring one of the most beautiful restored opera houses in the west. "It's sort of like a work in progress. It's wonderful, as I said, that is history is very rich and that is something we don't want to lose.

And a courthouse that is right out of the Wild West but still modern and high tech.

Eureka has had its own renaissance. The downtown is clean, restored, obviously meticulously cared for with pride and millions of dollars.

A lot of work - by not a lot of people.

There are only 600 in the town itself and another 1,400 scattered around the county.

"The county commissioners have really recognized the value of the history we have here and they've made very substantial investments in maintaining buildings such as the ones we're standing in today."

For all it's quaint Western charm residents here have no misconceptions. Tourism is just one economic factor and mining, as always, is a huge help.

But they also have agriculture. "We are heavily reliant on mining. More than 90% of our valuation in this county relies on mining. But we're also really reliant on that long-term stable Ag base that we've had here during the lean times when mining wasn't here. So it's a pretty good mix of both ranching (and) farming."

In other words for a small town this place has it together. Diversification is the key to their survival. But they know mining is the money power puncher for right now. "It will provide 600 construction jobs for 18 months, followed by a 40 year mine life with a 400 jobs. So it's a generational type mine and we will be a part of this community for a long time."

And that's just one of the mines coming on line digging minerals from the ground pumping money into the town.

Eureka may just be northern Nevada's best kept secret. If the eleven stops on this trip have taught us anything it might be get more than 50-feet off the freeway the next time you stop for gas.

Take a look around Nevada. It's towering in its beauty and in the simple elegance of its people. And it's a powerhouse to the world from its mines to its agriculture.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.