Post Cards From Nevada: Ely

Bill Brown

Channel 2 News

"We have wonderful wonderful hunting and fishing, we have the wonderful Lehman Caves, we have the train that we're so proud of and we now have our Renaissance Village that the pics and honors are ethnic diversity."

Why then does the town of Ely seem to struggle so much?

The Great Basin National Park with Lehman Caves - the ghost train - the area is beautiful and rich with history.

The answer could be the old real estate axiom - location, location, location. In between Las Vegas and Elko, and a good 7 hours from Reno, Ely is tough to get to. But residents say that's fine. And they think they're just hitting their stride. "Compared to Lyon County or other counties in the state of Nevada we can't complain. We do have empty buildings. We are feeling the recession but the recession for us is like another up and down and were pretty hardy."

"Ely is so far away from Reno, Elko and Las Vegas, that their kind of on their own here. When times got tough, the people here went to work."

For instance when JC Penney wanted to pull out the town's only major department store about ten years ago, townspeople had 2 years to find a replacement. Failing that they started their own by selling ownership. "We now have 358 shareholders. Most of them are local, a lot of them are around the state, and some of them are from around the country. We got some from Minnesota, Florida and all over the place and they'll buy shares."

And while mining is also a big help to this town they know it can change quickly so they're looking for ways to entice the tourists beyond caves and trains.

This little Renaissance village as they call it is a series of small cabins once owned by miners 100 years ago. It's now decorated with their original family photos and antiques.

Left behind when they thought the town was dying - now helping it live on.

While Ely fights the good fight, in our final report from east of Vista Boulevard we take you to a town so charming you might just hop in the car and go pay them a visit. What every western heritage town would like to be is in Eureka.