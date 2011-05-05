Post Cards From Nevada: Cherry Creek

Bill Brown

Channel 2 News

Most likely named for the choke cherries that ringed the canyons, Cherry Creek in 1873 was the largest mining camp in White Pine County.

At one point nearly 6,000 miners, shopkeepers, merchants and of course, bar maids flooded the small town.

And although no more than $20-million in gold and silver was ever taken from the earth here, what's left of the claims and the few residents are once again sparking interest in a new strike.

One that this time could lead to millions in fresh finds.

Kip Tonking and Tom Menning are the new breed of prospector. Armed with sophisticated technology they hope to find new veins rich with precious minerals.

And then sell it to a bigger operation. "You know it's a big gamble, it's a big gamble. The bottom line is that the industry right now with the ability to raise money affords you have the chance and the opportunity to take a risk. And with prices the way they are for gold themselves, gold and silver, and other resources, it allows us the ability to take the risk and people can see great rewards if in fact we hit the ball out of the park."

Unless you're a big mining company with billions of dollars in resources you gather together some investors and being as it's Nevada you roll the dice. "Exactly. Exactly what we do is that we are the ones that are out in the forefront risking the capital to get something to a stage were a major company would love to come in and take it over."

They'll spend the summer taking samples, criss crossing their claims, getting together the data they need to maybe do a little drilling. "I think we're gonna to find some real interesting stuff here. You know to be economical, I don't know at this point, you know it's a long ways down the line before we'll ever be able to put a mine in here."

But while they use technology and experience acquired over the years as mining developed, they still like to remember the men who started it all 130-years ago. "No question. No question. I mean it's actually a joy to reflect on these old guys they came out here you know with the pick and shovel and started on a vein..."

Now that was rolling the dice.

