Post Cards From Nevada: Mining Impact

Bill Brown
There is no doubt mining has a huge impact on Nevada.

The numbers seem staggering.

According to the Nevada Mining Industry, in 2009, the most recent figures on its website, Nevada mines provided 50,000 jobs. Those jobs paid an average of $78,700 (while outside of the industry it was only 43,000.)

Mining says it paid $204-million in state taxes that year, but it also took $5.8 billion in minerals out of the earth - of which $5.1-billion was gold and silver.

The amount of money being made by major companies like Newmont and Barrick seems huge. And the debate is hot and heavy at the Legislature on how to squeeze more money out of mining to help with the state's massive deficit.

Mining is protected by the state's constitution and changing that is a long involved process. But mining executives say they aren't opposed to paying more. However, they don't want to do it alone. "We have always worked with the Legislature, and we will continue to do that. We just want to make sure that it's equitable for all businesses in Nevada. We're always fairly supportive of anything the Legislature and it looks at right now they've been talking about auditing. We're very happy to have the auditors come out. As far as taxation - the mining industry supports it as long as it's a broad based tax."

And in the towns dotted across eastern Nevada mining is the one industry that has kept them afloat. As this country has pulled through the worst recession in more than 80-years miners make big money and they spend it at home.

The mines also pump bucks into the towns themselves. "They're good at supporting activities especially with the youth and things are going on with them. They're there to support."

By the way, did you know the huge conglomerates actually depend on prospectors who do it the old fashioned way?

A look at the town of Cherry Creek and what it takes to strike it rich tomorrow night as 'Post Cards' continues.

  March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

