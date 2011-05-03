Post Cards From Nevada: Elko Saddle Maker

Bill Brown

Channel 2 News

You have to be an artist to build saddles, or silver work, any of that. "You have to have a really good eye for a smooth flow, you know a good build," says John Wright.

"One person builds these saddles, start to finish, it's not a production line."

"We have on average about 85 hours in just a basic saddle."

"We're handling the leather and the saddle itself countless times and countless hours."

"If we have one small mistake, we're done with it, you know, we have to start over again. There's no saving the leather, basically..."

"That's what makes it so tedious on building these saddles, because you just can't have any mistakes."

"We've sent them all over the world, we've made saddles for Ronald Reagan, Sylvester Stallone, Don McClain. We've sent saddles to Australia, Egypt, Germany, all over, that's what makes us so unique. We've been in business over 80 years, and we just keep carrying on the tradition."

Amazing amazing art and a glimpse into Western heritage at the same time.

In each of our stops we've been hearing about mining, Wednesday night a look at the impact of mining in Nevada. Staggering numbers in money - a lot of it leaves the Silver State, but some of it does some good work right here.