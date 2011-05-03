Post Cards From Nevada: Elko Saddle Maker - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Post Cards From Nevada: Elko Saddle Maker

Posted: Updated:
Bill Brown
Channel 2 News
 

You have to be an artist to build saddles, or silver work, any of that. "You have to have a really good eye for a smooth flow, you know a good build," says John Wright.

"One person builds these saddles, start to finish, it's not a production line."

"We have on average about 85 hours in just a basic saddle."

"We're handling the leather and the saddle itself countless times and countless hours."

"If we have one small mistake, we're done with it, you know, we have to start over again. There's no saving the leather, basically..."

"That's what makes it so tedious on building these saddles, because you just can't have any mistakes."

"We've sent them all over the world, we've made saddles for Ronald Reagan, Sylvester Stallone, Don McClain. We've sent saddles to Australia, Egypt, Germany, all over, that's what makes us so unique. We've been in business over 80 years, and we just keep carrying on the tradition."

Amazing amazing art and a glimpse into Western heritage at the same time.

In each of our stops we've been hearing about mining, Wednesday night a look at the impact of mining in Nevada. Staggering numbers in money - a lot of it leaves the Silver State, but some of it does some good work right here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.