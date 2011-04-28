Post Cards From Nevada: Lovelock & Battle Mountain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Post Cards From Nevada: Lovelock & Battle Mountain

Posted: Updated:
Bill Brown
Channel 2 News
 

We see mile-after-mile of Lonely Highway - vast but beautiful vistas that seem to trail off into nowhere.

But you only have to exit the freeway to realize that central Nevada is alive and well, still kicking, even after the worst of the recession.

For instance - your first stop might be Lovelock about 120-miles east on Highway 80.

Just over 2,000 people call this small town home and most of them for the same reasons. "I think the thing that holds people here it's still a rural community. A handshake means something. If something has happened at a neighbor's house and they know they're gone on vacation that gets reported," says Lovelock Mayor Michael Giles.

And another common theme among small town Nevada - family.

"Because my brother's here, I have two other brothers but they since passed away. And my daughter's here and my son lives in Orovada so I'm closer to my people."

Lovelock has held on because of it's green thumb - agriculture, but now they're hoping for a resurgence that could give them an economic spike - something we see everywhere else on our trip - mining.

"When they were going full time here there was probably 225 employees. Not all of them live here, a lot of them would commute, but if we had 100 here that would change the whole look of this community," says Ruth Rodriguez.

And mining has completely changed other small towns. "It will continue to grow. I mean we have to accept mining, that's the main interest. That's what keeps it going here, if we can look for other economic boost that's great."

"Without the money support I really don't think the town would really exist as far as what it is now. There wouldn't be a whole lot of reason for people to be here as far as economics you know, the jobs and stuff," says Colt Nelson of Barrick Gold Corporation.

And while mining does bring in jobs and pump money back into the economy - even helping reopen some closed casinos - some people say they would still be there without it.

"Its size. I like Battle Mountain. The people here are really good, friendly. I have a 10-year-old and a five-year-old. I can let him write his bike to school I don't have to worry about it," says business owner Sandy Ayers.

And there aren't many towns left that can say that.

I spent a lot of summers on a cattle ranch near Lovelock and it hasn't changed much.

But Battle Mountain is exploding.

Friday - another boomtown that can't keep up with people who want to live there. Elko is nothing like you might remember.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.