Internships at Channel 2 News

Channel 2 News offers one paid (minimum wage) internship each Fall, Spring and Summer semester. Priority is given to Journalism students who need internship credits to complete their college curriculum.

The overall goal of the internship is for students to get a thorough understanding of the various jobs and activities involved in producing daily newscasts. Interns will have the opportunity to rotate through those various positions and work alongside professionals to learn writing, producing, reporting, shooting and editing.

The internship schedule can be very flexible to work with the student, however, there is one required weekly shift. The intern will be required to be at the station on Monday's from 4:30-6:00pm to assist in the production of the station's Ask the Doctor segment on Channel 2 News at 5:00.

To apply for an internship with Channel 2 News, fill out an application http://ftpcontent2.worldnow.com/ktvn/reports/EmploymentApplication.pdf and submit it:

By mail: Jason Pasco

News Director

KTVN Channel 2 News

4925 Energy Way

Reno, NV 89502

e-mail: jpasco@ktvn.com

or fax: 775-861-4246