Spring Wrap Recipes from Jennifer Bushman

LAVOSH ROAST BEEF WRAPS WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS

This can be made, wrapped in plastic wrap, and kept in the refrigerator up to 24 hours. Use any combination of fillings that you want to, making sure not to use too many watery vegetables that could make the Lavosh soggy.

Makes 4 servings

2 pieces of Armenian Lavosh

1/4 cup unsalted butter

4 white onions, thinly sliced

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup grainy Dijon-style mustard

2 tablespoons creamy horseradish

1 pound roast beef, thinly sliced

2 jarred roasted red bell peppers

2 cups mixed greens, washed and dried well

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Run the Lavosh pieces quickly under cold water. Wrap them individually in a damp towel and place them in the refrigerator for at least two hours or up to 12.

Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions, and sauté them slowly for about 15 minutes, until they start to turn soft and light brown. Turn them occasionally so that they cook evenly. Cook the onions until they are very soft and sweet. Season with salt and pepper, and maybe a pinch of sugar if necessary to bring out the sweetness. Cool the onions. This step can be done 2 days ahead.

For a unique twist on the caramelized onions, add ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar, 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, and 2 teaspoons of sugar to the onions once they have softened. This makes a delicious onion relish for the wrap—or for any cold, sliced meats such as lamb or pork. The relish can be made up to three days ahead.

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, and horseradish. Working with the lavosh one at a time, place one round on a cutting board. Spread half of the mayonnaise mixture evenly over the entire Lavosh. Arrange the roast beef on the lower 1/3 of the round in a straight line. Top it with 1/2 of the sautéed onions, the peppers, and the greens. Season with salt and pepper. Tightly roll the wrap starting with the lower end nearest to you. Pull the Lavosh and tighten as you roll it to remove any air pockets. Don't worry if the Lavosh tears, because the tear will be covered up with the other layers. Repeat with the other Lavosh.

Serving Suggestion:

Trim the ends of the wrap with a serrated knife and then cut into 1-inch slices. Place the slices on a platter and serve immediately. Or, store the wrap, unsliced, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

ROASTED VIDALIA ONION, RED PEPPER AND GOAT CHEESE IN A SPINACH WRAP WITH FRESH BASIL

You can find the spinach wraps in the tortilla section of the grocery store. Try mixing the goat cheese with fresh herbs or pesto for a great base to this wrap.

Makes 4 wraps

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Vidalia, other super sweet onion, or white onion, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices

Balsamic vinegar

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, such as Montrachet

Fresh basil leaves, washed and well dried

4 12-inch spinach wraps or flour tortillas

6 ounces very thinly sliced prosciutto or smoked ham (optional)

2 red peppers, quartered and seeded, roasted and peeled

Preheat the oven to 450° F. Brush the onion slices with oil and arrange them in one layer on a baking sheet lined with foil.

Use the new non-stick foil for quick, easy cleanup. Roast the onions in the hot oven until well browned, turning once with a spatula, about 12 minutes. (This step can be done the evening before, the onions cooled, covered with foil and refrigerated.)

Serving Suggestion:

Spread wraps on a working surface. If using prosciutto, divide it between the wraps, covering most of the surface. Spread each with 1/4 of the cheese. Divide peppers and onions between wraps. Season with salt and pepper.

Serving Suggestion:

Arrange basil leaves randomly over all. Roll up wraps, cut off the ends and then cut the roll on the bias into halves or thirds.

When buying fresh basil, make sure the leaves are firm and have an intense aroma. Take the basil out of the plastic and trim the stems. In a small glass, immerse the stems in water. Loosely cover the basil with plastic wrap or plastic bag and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

SMOKED SALMON, TOMATO AND SCALLION SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP

It used to be that eggs were always served on toast, but there are many other ways to serve them. They can be piled on English muffins, stuffed into pita bread, and even on pasta. A great quick and portable way to serve them is in a wrap. These smoked salmon and egg wraps will please a crowd without demanding much time from the cook.

Makes 4 servings

8 8-inch flour tortillas

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 bunch green onions, white and light green parts thinly sliced

1/4 green bell pepper, finely diced

1 large ripe tomato, halved, seeded and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

8 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 pound smoked salmon, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon freshly chopped dill, plus sprigs for garnish

Sour cream for garnish

Preheat the oven to 200° F. Cover wraps or tortillas with a clean cloth towel and heat in the oven for 15 minutes.

Heat olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large, heavy skillet. Sauté pepper and green onions until just tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato. Cook 2 minutes longer. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Set the mixture aside and wipe out the skillet. Heat the remaining butter in the same skillet. Add the beaten eggs and cook, stirring, just until the curds begin to set. Stir in tomato mixture, chopped salmon and dill. Stir about 1 minute longer until eggs are just cooked through but are still soft.

For the perfect scrambled egg make sure to begin with room temperature, large eggs. Gently stir beaten eggs in the melted butter over medium heat until they are set. You can cook them soft and creamy or firm depending on your taste.

Spread warm wraps on a work surface. Spoon 1/8 of the egg mixture down the center of the tortillas. Fold bottom of wrap up about 2 inches and then roll loosely from one side into cylinders. Serve at once garnished with dill, with sour cream on the side.

Serving Suggestion:

To serve these wraps fill the tortillas with the egg mixture and wrap each one in foil. They will be ready to eat whenever you want them. On a bike ride, out on the trail, or in the car, they are ready when you are.

CHICKEN, AVOCADO, BACON, SPINACH AND TOMATO CLUB IN A WRAP

Say goodbye to the typical old turkey club sandwich for dinner. In this recipe we start with a perfect roasted chicken. The chicken can be a leftover, or one you bought already roasted from the store. Mix and match the ingredients for this chicken club and you will be able to produce more than one fantastic dinner.

Makes 4 large wraps

4 12-inch wraps

1/3 cup Garlic Mayonnaise (see below)

6 ounces fresh leaf spinach, stemmed, washed and very well dried

1/2 pound thinly sliced smoked chicken breast – or, leftover cold roast chicken or turkey

2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 large ripe avocado, halved, stoned, peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

8 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, well drained on paper towels

Salt and pepper to taste

Spread wraps or tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a little mayonnaise on each one and spread into a thin layer. Arrange a layer of fresh spinach over each wrap. Top with chicken slices, tomato and avocado that has been tossed lightly with lemon juice.

The avocado is as one of the rare fruits that actually ripen on the kitchen counter. It won't ever ripen if it is left on the tree. If you are in a hurry, pop the unripe avocado into a paper bag, close and set aside for 24 to 48 hours. To use the avocado, first cut around the seed lengthwise. Next hold the avocado and twist with both hands to separate into halves. To remove the seed, gently, but forcefully strike the pit with the blade of a knife. Once the knife is secure on the pit, gently twist the knife to remove the seed. Tap the knife handle on the edge of the sink to release the seed.

Arrange 2 slices bacon on each sandwich. Roll up and slice in half or thirds on the diagonal. Serve at once.

Serving Suggestion:

You can make these wraps ahead and then wrap in foil. I like to serve them warmed slightly in the oven. Just place the foil wrapped "wrap" in a preheated 375° F. oven for 10 minutes before serving.

GARLIC MAYONNAISE

By mixing ingredients into mayonnaise you can create a somewhat fancy sauce that can go with just about anything. This garlic mayonnaise is perfect for the wraps, but try mixing it with pesto, horseradish or even grainy mustard for a different version.

1 cup mayonnaise – commercial or homemade

1 large clove garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh parsley

Beat together all ingredients. Refrigerate. This mayonnaise can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.