Healthy Recipes from Jennifer Bushman

You cannot beat a quick mid-week salmon supper. This one is crusted with Japanese breadcrumbs and herbs to create a wonderful meal. Serve this dish with salad greens tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette.

Makes 6 servings

2 teaspoon ground cumin

6 tablespoons Herbes de Provence

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup Panko, or unseasoned dried breadcrumbs

1/4 cup olive oil

8 center-cut salmon fillets, with the skin removed

Preheat the oven to 450° F. Combine ground cumin, Herbes de Provence, salt, pepper and Panko on a sheet of waxed paper. Roll the salmon fillets in herb mixture, patting gently so the coating will adhere to the fish.

Heat the oil over medium/high heat in an ovenproof skillet large enough to hold all fillets in one layer. Sear on both sides for a minute or two, turning once very gently, ending skin side down. Place the skillet in the center of the oven and roast 6 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until the salmon is just cooked. Remove from the oven.