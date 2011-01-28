What is CyberKnife?

The CyberKnife treats cancer through a process called stereotactic radiosurgery, a noninvasive method that uses high-dose radiation precisely aimed from different angles. It's the world's only robotic radiosurgery system, comprised of a compact linear accelerator – a machine that generates a radiation beam – attached to a highly maneuverable robotic arm.

CyberKnife destroys cancerous and benign tumors while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. This pinpoint accuracy allows our physicians to treat difficult-to-reach tumors that may have been impossible to treat in the past.